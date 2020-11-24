AstraZeneca says shot 90% effective

Promising results from late-stage trials of the covid-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University—reported to be 90% effective and easily stored—raised hopes that India’s approval could come as early as next month, with nationwide immunization beginning in the New Year.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca, a collaborator with Oxford, said on Monday an initial analysis of trials in the UK and Brazil showed it was on an average 70.4% effective in preventing covid-19. Of the two dosing regimens tested, the vaccine was 90% effective when half a dose was given first, followed by a full dose a month later.

Serum Institute of India, which will manufacture the vaccine for India and other developing countries, is conducting its own phase 3 trials to prove its efficacy. The results will be vetted by the Indian drug regulator.

“We expect data on the Indian trials to be out in a month or so. We will be applying for the emergency licensure very soon and are hoping to get it in a month or so," Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute, said in response to a query. Once the approval is received, the vaccination programme could be rolled out.

The outcome of the trials is all the more significant for India because of the relatively easier transport and storage requirements of the AstraZeneca vaccine than the ones developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which need ultracold temperatures.

In addition, Serum Institute has already stacked up an inventory of more than 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, anticipating a regulatory green-light, giving India a head-start in rolling out the immunization programme. The vaccine is also likely to be cheaper than some of the other candidates.

The improved effectiveness of the lower dosing regimen could lower the requirement of vaccine per person.

“Excitingly, we’ve found that one of our dosing regimens may be around 90% effective and if this dosing regime is used, more people could be vaccinated with planned vaccine supply," said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, in a statement.

Pune-based Serum Institute will produce about 1 billion doses of the vaccine, called Covishield in India, for sale in the country and other low- and middle-income nations. Poonawalla said the company plans to reserve half of the doses it produces for India.

AstraZeneca’s interim analysis was based on a total of 131 cases of covid-19 among 11,636 participants.

“AstraZeneca will immediately prepare the regulatory submission of the data to authorities around the world that have a framework in place for conditional or early approval. The company will seek an emergency use listing from WHO," the company said, adding that it would also submit a full analysis of the interim results for publication in a peer-reviewed journal.

Despite positive results from trials, the path to universal immunization is still long, and Poonawalla said immunization could stretch to 2024. His company is ramping up production capacity from 50-60 million doses a month to 100 million by February.

“The doses will be made available to the government on a priority basis. Doses will be allocated as per requirement and will be prioritized for people at the frontline—healthcare workers, essential service providers, elderly, and et al.," Poonawalla said, adding that the government will be able to provide more information and clarity on the topic.

Poonawalla expects the vaccine to be available in the private market after March or April, where it will likely be priced around ₹500-600 per dose, about twice as much as $3-4 ( ₹220-300) it will cost the government and COVAX. COVAX is a WHO-backed facility created to ensure equitable global access to covid-19 vaccines.

“The Centre will follow the same mechanism of distribution as we use in the universal immunization programme. The planning at all fronts is at the advanced stage. We are strengthening our capacities in human resources and training on a massive scale. We estimate to cover approximately 200-250 million people by end-July," Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.

Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, had said around 30-40% of India’s population will be vaccinated by the end of next year.

K. Srinath Reddy, president of Public Health Foundation of India, expects the first part of immunization to go smoothly as the government will have ready database of frontline health workers. “They may even have some database of the elderly. The challenge will start from the middle phase when people with co-morbidities have to be vaccinated, as there may not be a record," Reddy said, adding that moving to the general population might complicate things.

