OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  AstraZeneca says to seek commercial price for preventive antibody cocktail

AstraZeneca says to seek commercial price for preventive antibody cocktail

AstraZeneca earlier cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 shot to market, saying its antibody cocktail offered 83% protection over six months, another possible weapon in the fight against the pandemic (REUTERS)Premium
AstraZeneca earlier cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 shot to market, saying its antibody cocktail offered 83% protection over six months, another possible weapon in the fight against the pandemic (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 08:48 PM IST Reuters

AstraZeneca said its antibody cocktail against COVID-19 would — unlike its vaccine - be priced commercially as it negotiates supply contracts with governments around the globe

Listen to this article

FRANKFURT : AstraZeneca said its antibody cocktail against COVID-19 would — unlike its vaccine - be priced commercially as it negotiates supply contracts with governments around the globe.

"We are looking at a commercial pricing strategy. That is part of our negotiations with governments," Iskra Reic, Astra's Executive Vice President for vaccines and immune therapies, said in a media call on Thursday.

She added that the group's main objective was to make the shot affordable and broadly available.

AstraZeneca earlier cemented its lead in bringing a preventative COVID-19 shot to market, saying its antibody cocktail offered 83% protection over six months, another possible weapon in the fight against the pandemic.

Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on the call that the antibody treatment was more complicated to produce than a vaccine but that there would be enough production capacity around the world to meet demand.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout