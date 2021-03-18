AstraZeneca shipment from India said to be behind UK's Covid vaccine delay

Adar Poonawalla, the Serum Institute’s chief executive officer, told the U.K.’s Telegraph newspaper that the delay had to do with the Indian government allowing the export of the doses to the U.K., and had “nothing to do" with the Serum Institute. In a letter to local health-service groups, NHS England didn’t offer specifics, saying the shortage was the result of reductions in “national inbound vaccines."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}