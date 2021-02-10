AstraZeneca Study Lead Tells South Africa Not to Be Reckless

New variants -- including those found in South Africa and Brazil -- were probably caused by large infection rates at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Madhi, who’s also a professor of vaccinology at the University of The Witswatersrand in Johannesburg. As many people became naturally immune due to earlier infections, the virus mutated to survive. In South Africa, as many as 30% of adults may have been infected during the first wave of Covid-19, he said.