AstraZeneca to bring innovative medicines faster to India, says MD Panchal
Summary
- The company reported a robust set of numbers for the December quarter of FY25, with its profit nearly doubling year-on-year to ₹30.8 crore and its Ebitda margin expanding sharply from 4.9% to 17.5%. Its revenues grew 44% to ₹440.3 crore.
AstraZeneca India has seen its profit and revenue jump in the past year, driven by a robust product portfolio focused on cancer and non-communicable diseases. The drugmaker's British-Swedish parent has already received 14 product approvals in the past two years, and aims to expedite more launches to bolster its business in India, a top company official said.