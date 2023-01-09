AstraZeneca to buy US cardiorenal-drug maker

AstraZeneca said Monday that it will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of the U.S.-listed biopharmaceutical company’s outstanding shares for a price of $26 a share in cash at the closing of the deal. It has also committed to a further $10 a share in cash, payable upon a specified regulatory submission of a baxdrostat product. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}