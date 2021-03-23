AstraZeneca to issue trial update after US calls results outdated

The efficacy rate in the U.S. trial was stronger than the 70% figure AstraZeneca reported from an earlier study. But those data were an average of different readings -- 62% and 90% -- from two arms of the trial. Because of a manufacturing error, one group of participants had received a lower first dose, which produced the higher reading, compared with those getting two standard doses. Further analysis suggested it was the greater dosing gap rather than amount that had created the difference.