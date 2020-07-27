Home >Companies >News >AstraZeneca to pay up to $6 bn in new cancer drug deal with Daiichi Sankyo
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

AstraZeneca to pay up to $6 bn in new cancer drug deal with Daiichi Sankyo

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2020, 12:24 PM IST Reuters

AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront $1 billion for an antibody drug conjugate

British drugmaker AstraZeneca could pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo as part of a new collaboration to develop and market a type of potential cancer treatment for multiple tumour types.

AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront payment of $1 billion for DS-1062, a type of antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

