AstraZeneca to pay up to $6 bn in new cancer drug deal with Daiichi Sankyo

AstraZeneca to pay up to $6 bn in new cancer drug deal with Daiichi Sankyo1 min read . 12:24 PM IST
AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront $1 billion for an antibody drug conjugate
British drugmaker AstraZeneca could pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo as part of a new collaboration to develop and market a type of potential cancer treatment for multiple tumour types.
AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront payment of $1 billion for DS-1062, a type of antibody drug conjugate (ADC).
