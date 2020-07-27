Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >AstraZeneca to pay up to $6 bn in new cancer drug deal with Daiichi Sankyo
Photo: Bloomberg

AstraZeneca to pay up to $6 bn in new cancer drug deal with Daiichi Sankyo

1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Reuters

AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront $1 billion for an antibody drug conjugate

British drugmaker AstraZeneca could pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo as part of a new collaboration to develop and market a type of potential cancer treatment for multiple tumour types.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca could pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo as part of a new collaboration to develop and market a type of potential cancer treatment for multiple tumour types.

AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront payment of $1 billion for DS-1062, a type of antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

AstraZeneca will pay Daiichi an upfront payment of $1 billion for DS-1062, a type of antibody drug conjugate (ADC).

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated