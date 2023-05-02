AstraZeneca to set up centers of excellence for severe asthma in India1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:46 PM IST
The centres will serve as the hub for treatment and management of severe asthma patients, and they will, in turn, guide and support evolving severe asthma centres for a systematic and guidelines-based approach to identify and treat severe asthma patients
NEW DELHI : AstraZeneca India today announced plans to launch five Centers of Excellences across New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Goa and Cochin to provide a systematic approach to standardised and uniform management of patients with severe asthma.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×