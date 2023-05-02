NEW DELHI : AstraZeneca India today announced plans to launch five Centers of Excellences across New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Goa and Cochin to provide a systematic approach to standardised and uniform management of patients with severe asthma.

The centres will serve as the hub for treatment and management of severe asthma patients, and they will, in turn, guide and support evolving severe asthma centres for a systematic and guidelines-based approach to identify and treat severe asthma patients.

“The Centers of Excellence (COEs) for severe asthma, as per the guidelines established by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), would concentrate on specialty and clinical assessment, diagnosis, patient counselling, biologics initiation, and data management related to severe asthma. The management of severe asthma requires continued research, education, and support to patients. Appropriate patient selection is critical for the application of biologics or advanced precision therapy for severe asthma," the company said in a statement.

“We are deeply invested in developing ‘Beyond the Pill’ solutions to accelerate, improve and scale up holistic respiratory care across the healthcare ecosystem. In India, severe asthma is largely managed by oral glucocorticoids that have side effects such as osteoporosis, hypertension, ulcers, weight gain, etc., despite availability of newer treatment options such as biologicals that have shown to improve outcomes in patients. Our goal is to establish more such centers of excellence throughout the country and tackle complications by continually monitoring patients, educating HCPs, and improving respiratory health for all." Dr. Anil Kukreja, Vice President - Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca India, was quoted in the story.