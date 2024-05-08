AstraZeneca to withdraw sales of Covid-19 vaccine globally
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid-19 vaccine globally due to surplus of updated vaccines. Admitted vaccine can cause blood clot side-effect in very rare cases
AstraZeneca has initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic. Recently, UK-headquartered pharmaceutical giant admitted that in "very rare cases", its Covid vaccine can cause a blood clot-related side-effect but the causal link is unknown.