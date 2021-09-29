AstraZeneca, Tricog launch project for early diagnosis of heart attacks

For this campaign, AstraZeneca has deployed a Hub and Spoke model, partnering with Tricog Health. Currently there are eight tertiary care centres (hubs) connected to 39 primary/ secondary care centers (spokes), where a 12-lead ECG machines with a communicator device has been deployed. The device sends the ECG readings to the cloud in real-time, where artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms interpret the data, which is reviewed and finalized by a trained medical practitioner, and the response is relayed back to the primary/ secondary care center as well as the tertiary care center in less than 10 minutes.