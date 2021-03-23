The independent data safety and monitoring board (DSMB) for AstraZeneca's US trial has today expressed concern to the US government that the company may have used outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.

The company on Monday had announced that its US trial had shown an efficacy of 79% for two doses administered four weeks apart. A day later, the US government agency National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases issued a statement saying that the DSMB had notified it, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the company about its concerns regarding the efficacy results.

“The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the NIAID said in its statement.

The statement adds a fresh twist over controversies regarding the vaccine’s efficacy. Monday’s announcement of a 79% efficacy in the US trial for a four-week interval between two doses had come as a boost to the company after it was panned by experts for mistakes conducted in the UK and Brazil trial, which together had yielded an efficacy anywhere between 53-90% depending on the interval between doses and the quantum of dosages.

After NIAID’s statement on Tuesday, AstraZeneca soon came out with its own statement, saying that Monday’s results were based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a data cut-off of 17 February, and that it will immediately engage with the DSMB.

“We will immediately engage with the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to share our primary analysis with the most up to date efficacy data. We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours," the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said.

Widely concerned as the most promising vaccine at the beginning of the pandemic, AstraZeneca’s jab, which it co-developed with the University of Oxford, has gone through multiple controversies, especially over its efficacy against the original strain and South African mutant variant of SARS-COV2.

In India, a version of the vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India under the brand Covishield, which is the most widely used vaccine so far. According to data by the government, nearly 45 million people have received Covishield while less than a tenth of the number have received Bharat Biotech International’s Covaxin.

