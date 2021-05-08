AstraZeneca weighs seeking full US approval for Covid shot, skipping emergency-use application
- British drugmaker faces challenges gathering data; may wait to apply for full approval by the FDA, which takes longer
AstraZeneca PLC could skip asking the Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine, according to people familiar with the matter—and instead pursue the more time-intensive application for a full-fledged license to sell the shot.
Such a move would further delay any rollout of AstraZeneca shots in the U.S., where the vaccine has already been made and stockpiled. But U.S. government and public-health officials have said they probably don’t need AstraZeneca shots because of ample supplies of three other shots already authorized for use.
