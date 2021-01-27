OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >AstraZeneca’s Vaccine Testing Stumble Draws Investor Lawsuit
The company’s vaccine is being administered in the U.K. but has yet to be approved for use in the EU or U.S. (REUTERS)
The company’s vaccine is being administered in the U.K. but has yet to be approved for use in the EU or U.S. (REUTERS)

AstraZeneca’s Vaccine Testing Stumble Draws Investor Lawsuit

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 09:26 AM IST Bloomberg

Alleging ‘wrongful acts and omissions’ by the company and its chief officers, a pension fund is asking to be allowed to sue on behalf of a class of all investors injured by the share price decline

AstraZeneca PLC was sued by a pension fund on behalf of investors who it says suffered losses because of flaws in the company’s testing of its coronavirus vaccine.For much of last year, the Cambridge, England-based pharmaceutical company was touting strong progress on the development of its traditional-style vaccine and announced that it had signed contracts to provide 400 million doses. But in November, questions emerged about the vaccine when the company released initial test results.Among other things, experts and health officials faulted the testing for a lack of data on the vaccine’s effectiveness for those 55 and older. They also raised questions about results from one trial that found the vaccine 90% effective for subjects who got a half a dose but only 62% effective for those who got the full dose.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Alleging “wrongful acts and omissions" by the company and its chief officers, the pension fund is asking to be allowed to sue on behalf of a class of all investors injured by the share price decline.

AstraZeneca didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The company’s vaccine is being administered in the U.K. but has yet to be approved for use in the EU or U.S.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout