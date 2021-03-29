Women-led startup develops product for low-cost internet in rural areas

The deep tech startup incubated at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, and supported by DST-ABI woman startup programme of the department of science and technology (DST), government of India proved their millimeter-wave, multi-beam technology in the lab in 2018, for which the company has been granted a patent in India and US. Since then, the technology has been converted to a powerful and scalable product called Giga Mesh, which can solve much of the last mile connectivity telecom needs of our country. The product has been proven on the field and also integrated with partner products for its upcoming commercialization.

