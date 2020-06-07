Besides feeling part of a bigger team, Nithya has been trying to implement the takeaways from Garan's talk like keeping fear at bay and keeping faith in herself at all times. “Everything around us can be very stressful. So, these are moments where if I feel anxious, I zoom out so that I can see a clearer picture. Ron had said that you don't need to be in space to zoom out, you can clear your mind on Earth too. So I do that now," she says.