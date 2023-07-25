Media trading company Astus Ltd marks entry into India

Media trading company Astus Ltd marks entry into India1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:54 PM IST
Originally founded in London in 2003, Astus is present in 20 countries with over 300 clients and trades over $400 million annually. It works with advertisers to enhance their media budget using their products or services. The company is present in FMCG, airlines, automotive, telecom, tourism sectors, among others.
New Delhi: Astus Limited, a media trading company, has set up an independent office in India which will be headed by Sparsh Ganguli, who was the former business head for Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd.
