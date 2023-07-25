comScore
Media trading company Astus Ltd marks entry into India
Media trading company Astus Ltd marks entry into India

 25 Jul 2023 Varuni Khosla

Originally founded in London in 2003, Astus is present in 20 countries with over 300 clients and trades over $400 million annually. It works with advertisers to enhance their media budget using their products or services. The company is present in FMCG, airlines, automotive, telecom, tourism sectors, among others.

New Delhi: Astus Limited, a media trading company, has set up an independent office in India which will be headed by Sparsh Ganguli, who was the former business head for Matrix Publicities and Media India Pvt Ltd.

He has also worked for other agencies and media houses like Star, Sony, BAG Films.

The agency works in media planning and buying and advertisers trade with media companies using companies like theirs.

They look to help them offset their hard cash costs and bring them business which complements their existing channels through barters. The company’s founding members are Frances Dickens and Paul Jackson.

The company said in a statement: “We are committed to India as a market and we can help deliver incremental value for advertisers, agencies and media owners, ensuring that all parties get what they want as part of the process."

Ganguli said, “We solve a problem for clients who had to previously compromise on media to offset redundant or slow-moving products. The business model can create synergies to enhance the efficiency of each media plan and add value to both parties."

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 06:54 PM IST
