AT-1 bonds: Rift widens between bond holders and Yes Bank

"The adjudication of the Hon’ble Court on the decision to write down the AT-1 Bonds may have a bearing on all subsequent actions of the board of directors including activities such as raising additional capital on the basis that the AT-1 bonds have been written down. The part disclosure of the fact of extinguishment of the AT-1 Bonds while omitting the mention of pendency of legal proceedings amounts to insufficient disclosure," said Axis Trustee in the notice.