At 19, Zepto founders become the youngest rich individuals in India

Based in Mumbai, Zepto is present across 10 major cities in the country with over 1000 strong employees base, and delivers more than 3000 products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, daily cooking essentials, dairy, health-and-hygiene products, etc., to Indian homes within 10 minutes. Through strong tech capabilities, an efficient business model, and a network of highly optimized delivery centers across its 10 locations, the company is revolutionizing the Indian grocery segment currently pegged at $600 Billion, making it easier and convenient, as per LinkedIn.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}