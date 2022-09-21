At 19, Zepto founders become the youngest rich individuals in India

Both Stanford University dropouts founded Zepto in 2021. They are just 19 years old and have achieved great success with their grocery online platform Zepto valuing now $900 million.
Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra is the youngest self-made and the youngest rich individual in India, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India rich list 2022. His partner Aadit Palicha is also among the youngest rich individuals in the country. Both Stanford University dropouts founded Zepto in 2021. They are just 19 years old and have achieved great success with their grocery online platform Zepto valuing now $900 million.
According to Hurun's list, 13 people born in the 90s made the list, all self-made. Bengaluru -based Kaivalya Vohra, 19, of grocery delivery app Zepto is the youngest self-made and the youngest rich individual.
Vohra's wealth is around ₹1,000 crore. He is at 1,036 ranks in the richest list.
While Palicha is at 950th place in the rich list with a wealth of ₹1,200 crore.
Zepto is India’s fastest growing e-grocery company valued at $900 million following its recent Series-D fundraise of $200 Million from marquee global investors including Y Combinator Continuity, Kaiser Permanente, Nexus Venture Partners, Glade Brook Capital, and Lachy Groom.
Based in Mumbai, Zepto is present across 10 major cities in the country with over 1000 strong employees base, and delivers more than 3000 products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, daily cooking essentials, dairy, health-and-hygiene products, etc., to Indian homes within 10 minutes. Through strong tech capabilities, an efficient business model, and a network of highly optimized delivery centers across its 10 locations, the company is revolutionizing the Indian grocery segment currently pegged at $600 Billion, making it easier and convenient, as per LinkedIn.
Beyond grocery, Zepto has also introduced a cafe offering that allows customers to order coffee, chai, and other Cafe items, alongside their groceries business.
On Hurun's list for the current year, the co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, Neha Narkhede aged 37 is the youngest self-made woman entrepreneur in India.
This year, Hurun India finds 1,103 individuals with ₹1,000 crore wealth rising by 96 --- an increase of 62% over the last five years.
Adani Group's Gautam Adani is the richest man in India with a wealth of ₹10,94,400 crore -- overtaking Reliance Industries (RIL) Mukesh Ambani whose wealth is around ₹7,94,700 crore.
In terms of city-wise, with 283 individuals, Mumbai tops the India Rich list followed by New Delhi (185) and Bengaluru (89). The country's financial hub Mumbai added 28 people to the rich list.
