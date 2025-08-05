At 84, Martha Stewart launches her first skin-care brand

Martha Stewart is the face of her new brand.
The lifestyle guru has been the face of all of her brands, but now at 84, she’s launching one that actually requires it: her first skin care line.
partnered with New York dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, who helped develop Hailey Bieber’s skin care brand Rhode, to launch Elm Biosciences. Stewart, who became aware of him when his practice’s scar-removal work went viral on social media, counts the doctor as one of her dermatologists. She says she guinea-pigged her own face to test the wares.
The line, out Sept. 17, features a two-part regimen with a serum and an oral supplement. The products, which Bhanusali calls “a true biotech line," are built around extending the life of skin cells. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid and squalane in the serum and botanical extracts in the supplement.
In a joint interview, Bhanusali and Stewart discussed women who sleep with their makeup on and the time Martha’s mom got a face-lift at 85.
What attracted you to this project?
MS: I’ve been interested in good skin, oh, I think, ever since I was a child. And, you know, everybody remarks on my skin. It makes me very happy because I have worked to take care of my skin.
Is the skin care market for women your age undertapped?
MS: I think it’s extremely undertapped. This is not targeted to my age. This is targeted to a very broad audience. Cells die. Skin ages. We’re aging the minute we’re born. So you have many opportunities to kind of halt that, or to at least prolong the health of your skin. And that’s what we’re trying to do here.
Are you using your own skin care line?
MS: I have used it religiously for quite a while now, and my skin is pretty fabulous. It’s not just the skin care that I’m applying every single day. It also includes my lifestyle, the way I eat, the way I exercise, the way I live. What I paid attention to with our product is the texture of it, the color of it, the scent of it. There are serums out there that really have too much, too much scent, too much perfume. This is a delightful concoction.
DB: We had about 350-plus dermatologists as advisers, so it’s a true scientific approach.
The new line includes just two products: a serum and an oral supplement.
Martha, you’ve said in the past that you haven’t had plastic surgery. Is that still true?
MS: I do what I call touch-ups. So, a little filler. We’ve been working with a little collagen in my cheeks.
Do you do Botox as well?
MS: I only do Botox here. [She points under her chin and onto her neck.]
Do you think women in general are going too crazy with plastic surgery?
MS: Some women need it. I mean, my mom wanted to get a face-lift when she was 85 years old. And I said, “Why, Mom?" And she said, “Just because I want to look better." So I took her to a famous doctor in New York and he said, “Martha"—my mom’s name is Martha—“why do you want to have a face-lift?" She said, “I don’t want to look hangdog" or whatever. She was a beautiful woman. He said, “I can make you look better. I cannot make you look younger." And so she went through with it and she looked gorgeous until she was 94, when she passed away. She was amazing. And brave.
What is your skin care routine in addition to using these products?
MS: Most important of all is cleanliness. And so I would never go to bed, no matter where I am or what I’m doing, with a dirty face. And then I put on my serum. I have to keep asking for more. I think they think I drink it or something. I’m not so, so rigid, but I’m careful. I see young women going to bed with all their makeup on. Some of them will keep their false eyelashes on for a week. And their eyeliner is horrible for your skin.
DB: I’ve seen some things in the office, I promise.
Sometimes a skin care routine is hard to keep up.
MS: No, it’s not.
What about when you’re too tired?
MS: You can’t be that tired.
DB: She is the best patient on earth. When I tell you, there’s not a day she’s missed the sunscreen.
Have you seen the cave man skin care routine, where you don’t wash your face for a long time, on the theory it will help your skin reset?
MS: I don’t think I’ve actually heard of that, and I don’t think I would approve of that, and I can’t imagine that it works.
It’s interesting that little kids are really into skin care now.
DB: I think all of us, if we can go back in time we would have made some different decisions, except maybe Martha because, again, she seems very good.
Martha, did you use sunscreen as a kid?
MS: No, because we didn’t have sunscreen when I was a child. We were putting lemon juice in our hair and baby oil on our skin. That’s what we did.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
