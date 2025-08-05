At 84, Martha Stewart launches her first skin-care brand

Do you think women in general are going too crazy with plastic surgery?

MS: Some women need it. I mean, my mom wanted to get a face-lift when she was 85 years old. And I said, “Why, Mom?" And she said, “Just because I want to look better." So I took her to a famous doctor in New York and he said, “Martha"—my mom’s name is Martha—“why do you want to have a face-lift?" She said, “I don’t want to look hangdog" or whatever. She was a beautiful woman. He said, “I can make you look better. I cannot make you look younger." And so she went through with it and she looked gorgeous until she was 94, when she passed away. She was amazing. And brave.