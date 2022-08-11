At Cognizant, high attrition and a CEO under siege

"At its current form, Cognizant is probably one of the most under-appreciated platforms in the sector. During the past few years, and under the leadership of Brian Humphries (since April 2019), we witnessed a number of troubling trends, including: 1. The loss of important senior personnel; 2. An inability to recruit senior personnel formerly with technology/growth companies; 3. The decision to stay away from large deals/transactions; 4. An inability to appropriately staff its bench, depressing revenue growth and likely resulting in competitive losses; and 5. Significant, relative underperformance in growth rates vis-a-vis Tier I offshore and global peers (INFY, TCS, Accenture). 3 years into the incoming CEOs so-called restructuring plan, we believe The Board will address these ongoing execution/strategy challenges," said Katri.

