At Escorts, a superstar’s scion has to prove herself
Summary
- Navya Naveli, the 26-year-old daughter of Escorts Kubota chairman and managing director Nikhil Nanda, has been working with the country’s third-largest tractor maker for some time now
At Escorts Kubota Ltd, the 80-year-old heavy equipment maker, there’s much emphasis on the next generation. On the one hand, the Indian conglomerate, along with its older Japanese partner, is developing autonomous tractors at a time of dwindling availability of farm labour. And on the other, it’s trying to figure the right fit for Navya Naveli, the fourth generation of the founder’s family.