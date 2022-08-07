At Ford, quality is now problem 1

An auto maker once touted for its quality record—“Quality is Job 1" was its slogan for much of the 1980s and 1990s—is betting that Mr. Halliburton can help restore its reputation. The 46-year-old executive comes from auto research firm J.D. Power, where he advised companies on production quality, and his strategy at Ford is to improve how the company identifies problems. He is installing video cameras to catch flaws while products are being built, adding more monitoring of social media to find complaints flagged by customers and pressing workers to raise their hands early about design and production challenges.

