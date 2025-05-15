At Home Looks for New Overseas Suppliers Outside of China

At Home Group Inc. is ramping up efforts in its push to expand its supply chain away from China, according to people familiar with the matter, as the home-decor retailer looks to keep its shelves stocked while debt-restructuring talks continue.

The cash-strapped firm is engaged with suppliers from locales such as India about shipping goods, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. They added the discussions have taken place in recent weeks and are critical to At Home’s restructuring efforts as it looks to remain a going concern.

The company — as far back as late 2024 — had been shifting away from China amid tariff-related concerns, Bloomberg previously reported.

In its recent talks, At Home has also offered charge-back waivers to suppliers, the people said. Charge-backs are a type of financial payment that a retailer can impose on suppliers if for example the wrong items are received or agreed-to volumes aren’t shipped.

The retailer, adviser PJT Partners Inc. and owner Hellman & Friedman all declined to comment.

At Home and some of its lenders have been exploring options to address its balance sheet, which could possibly include creditors taking the keys, Bloomberg reported in April. The company last month was struggling to raise a loan to bolster its cash reserves in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariff efforts.

Two years ago, At Home sold $200 million of notes and through a debt exchange issued $412 million of bonds with a payment-in-kind option. Now, the company’s debt trades at distressed levels. Its $600 million first-lien term loan hit a fresh record low of 28.5 cents on the dollar Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.