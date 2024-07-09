Companies
Luxury brands getting set to open new doors, to be ready by festive quarter
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 09 Jul 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Summary
- Luxury brands in India are preparing for a big festive season with new store openings and collections. This comes after a slowdown due to summer heat and elections, but the market is bouncing back with strong growth expected.
