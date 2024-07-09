The watch industry may still feel the heat from that, according to Ashok Goel, founder of Delhi-based Luxury Time Pvt. Ltd, a distributor of luxury brands such as Hublot, Tag Heuer, Zenith and others. Goel said there was an overall marked slowdown in the luxury brand sales during the weeks leading up to the elections with most of the retail partners they work with, seeing a 15-20% lower customer traffic during the elections.