At Twitter and Salesforce, Bret Taylor steps into the limelight

Mr. Taylor has worked at several of the biggest tech companies at important moments. At Google in the early 2000s, he was product manager for Google Maps, one of the company’s first big successes beyond search. He and three colleagues left to form FriendFeed, a startup that aggregated updates, posts and other snippets from other social-media platforms to create personalized feeds. Facebook acquired it in 2009, in part to hire Mr. Taylor and his co-founders, a person familiar with the deal said. FriendFeed had invented a “like" button, which Facebook added to its service.