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Atanu Chakraborty terms HDFC Bank's legal review superfluous

Shayan Ghosh
3 min read27 Jun 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Atanu Chakraborty, former chairman, HDFC Bank.
Atanu Chakraborty, former chairman, HDFC Bank.
Summary

Appointing external law firms, including an American one, was just a compliance exercise, says Atanu Chakraborty, who resigned as HDFC Bank chairman in March.

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MUMBAI : Former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty has termed the appointment of external law firms and the resulting report a “superfluous exercise”, saying he chose not to speak because the bank refused to disclose the terms of reference or the legal basis for such a review.

MUMBAI : Former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty has termed the appointment of external law firms and the resulting report a “superfluous exercise”, saying he chose not to speak because the bank refused to disclose the terms of reference or the legal basis for such a review.

Chakraborty told Mint over the phone on Saturday that he asked the bank for the terms of reference at least 5-6 times to no avail. “I do not crave for the certificate of an external agency,” he said.

Chakraborty told Mint over the phone on Saturday that he asked the bank for the terms of reference at least 5-6 times to no avail. “I do not crave for the certificate of an external agency,” he said.

In March, Chakraborty, then the chairman of India’s largest private-sector lender, suddenly resigned, with his 17-March letter to the board citing “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics.

Also Read | HDFC Bank’s $750 mn bond sees fine pricing

He did not elaborate. Days later, he went on national television to hint that the “mis-selling” of Credit Suisse’s perpetual bonds was a bone of contention between him and the bank's management.

“My resignation letter did not point to any insinuation, and it should be read in its entirety. I wanted the board to introspect,” said Chakraborty, who joined the HDFC Bank board in May 2021.

Clean chit

His response comes after law firms tasked by HDFC Bank found no “basis for the statement” made by Chakraborty.

“In sum, the contemporaneous evidence reviewed was inconsistent with Chakraborty’s statement, and external law firms’ review did not identify any basis for the statement,” the bank said in a statement late on Friday evening.

Also Read | Why HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others are ramping up AI cyber defences

Law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co. conducted the legal review. The bank said the terms of reference for the review defined the relevant time period as the two years preceding Chakraborty's resignation and included, among other procedures to be performed, reviewing meeting minutes and agenda papers, conducting interviews, and reviewing additional documents and information.

The statement said the bank and external law firms repeatedly requested that Chakraborty speak with them as part of the legal review, but ultimately, the interview with Chakraborty did not occur.

“The appointment of the law firm and the outcome is a superfluous exercise. What would they have found out from the minutes of the meeting, which are anyway seen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?" he told Mint.

Appointing external law firms, including an American one, was just a compliance exercise, according to Chakraborty. “Jamie Dimon [chairman of the board and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co.] would not have come to an Indian law firm.”

New CEO appointment

HDFC Bank said on Friday evening that no contemporaneous support for Chakraborty’s statement was found in the board or board committee minutes or materials reviewed, or in contemporaneous communications about the review and approval of the minutes of meetings he attended.

“Witness interviews did not support or substantiate the statement; and although Chakraborty referred to the Dubai matter in post-resignation public statements, no contemporaneous evidence was identified reflecting that he raised any concerns about his personal values and ethics, or that he disagreed with any decisions made by the Board or relevant Board Committees, in connection with the Dubai matter (or any other matters that the Board and those Committees addressed).”

With the legal review out of the way, the bank’s board is likely to take a call on CEO Jagdishan’s reappointment. Mint reported on 8 June that HDFC Bank's board will consider Jagdishan's reappointment only after it receives the findings of the legal review, which is expected by the end of June.

Also Read | HDFC Bank drops LDR focus, eyes growth—but past glory remains distant

Jagdishan, 61, who joined the bank in February 1996, will come up for a reappointment as his current term ends in October.

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Meet the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAtanu Chakraborty terms HDFC Bank's legal review superfluous

Atanu Chakraborty terms HDFC Bank's legal review superfluous

Shayan Ghosh
3 min read27 Jun 2026, 10:47 AM IST
Atanu Chakraborty, former chairman, HDFC Bank.
Atanu Chakraborty, former chairman, HDFC Bank.
Summary

Appointing external law firms, including an American one, was just a compliance exercise, says Atanu Chakraborty, who resigned as HDFC Bank chairman in March.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty has termed the appointment of external law firms and the resulting report a “superfluous exercise”, saying he chose not to speak because the bank refused to disclose the terms of reference or the legal basis for such a review.

MUMBAI : Former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty has termed the appointment of external law firms and the resulting report a “superfluous exercise”, saying he chose not to speak because the bank refused to disclose the terms of reference or the legal basis for such a review.

Chakraborty told Mint over the phone on Saturday that he asked the bank for the terms of reference at least 5-6 times to no avail. “I do not crave for the certificate of an external agency,” he said.

Chakraborty told Mint over the phone on Saturday that he asked the bank for the terms of reference at least 5-6 times to no avail. “I do not crave for the certificate of an external agency,” he said.

In March, Chakraborty, then the chairman of India’s largest private-sector lender, suddenly resigned, with his 17-March letter to the board citing “certain happenings and practices within the bank” that were “not in congruence” with his personal values and ethics.

Also Read | HDFC Bank’s $750 mn bond sees fine pricing

He did not elaborate. Days later, he went on national television to hint that the “mis-selling” of Credit Suisse’s perpetual bonds was a bone of contention between him and the bank's management.

“My resignation letter did not point to any insinuation, and it should be read in its entirety. I wanted the board to introspect,” said Chakraborty, who joined the HDFC Bank board in May 2021.

Clean chit

His response comes after law firms tasked by HDFC Bank found no “basis for the statement” made by Chakraborty.

“In sum, the contemporaneous evidence reviewed was inconsistent with Chakraborty’s statement, and external law firms’ review did not identify any basis for the statement,” the bank said in a statement late on Friday evening.

Also Read | Why HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and others are ramping up AI cyber defences

Law firms Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and Wadia Ghandy & Co. conducted the legal review. The bank said the terms of reference for the review defined the relevant time period as the two years preceding Chakraborty's resignation and included, among other procedures to be performed, reviewing meeting minutes and agenda papers, conducting interviews, and reviewing additional documents and information.

The statement said the bank and external law firms repeatedly requested that Chakraborty speak with them as part of the legal review, but ultimately, the interview with Chakraborty did not occur.

“The appointment of the law firm and the outcome is a superfluous exercise. What would they have found out from the minutes of the meeting, which are anyway seen by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?" he told Mint.

Appointing external law firms, including an American one, was just a compliance exercise, according to Chakraborty. “Jamie Dimon [chairman of the board and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co.] would not have come to an Indian law firm.”

New CEO appointment

HDFC Bank said on Friday evening that no contemporaneous support for Chakraborty’s statement was found in the board or board committee minutes or materials reviewed, or in contemporaneous communications about the review and approval of the minutes of meetings he attended.

“Witness interviews did not support or substantiate the statement; and although Chakraborty referred to the Dubai matter in post-resignation public statements, no contemporaneous evidence was identified reflecting that he raised any concerns about his personal values and ethics, or that he disagreed with any decisions made by the Board or relevant Board Committees, in connection with the Dubai matter (or any other matters that the Board and those Committees addressed).”

With the legal review out of the way, the bank’s board is likely to take a call on CEO Jagdishan’s reappointment. Mint reported on 8 June that HDFC Bank's board will consider Jagdishan's reappointment only after it receives the findings of the legal review, which is expected by the end of June.

Also Read | HDFC Bank drops LDR focus, eyes growth—but past glory remains distant

Jagdishan, 61, who joined the bank in February 1996, will come up for a reappointment as his current term ends in October.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years asRead more

a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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