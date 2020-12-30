Atanu Chakraborty likely to be next HDFC Bank chair

“We wish to inform you that pursuant to the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors of HDFC Bank Ltd at its meeting held today, has recommended the appointment of the part-time chairperson of the bank and has submitted its recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India for approval under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. Further disclosure in this regard will be made after receipt of communication from the RBI," HDFC Bank said in a notice to the stock exchanges last evening.