ATC in doubt regarding Vodafone Idea clearing its dues in January
- In a filing in November, VIL cleared that the optionally-convertible debentures issued to ATC would be subject to certain conditions
After shareholders of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) approved issuing shares worth Rs. 1600 crore to them last month, the mobile tower company American Tower Corporation (ATC) on Monday expressed doubts over the Vodafone Idea's intent to pay back its dues by January.