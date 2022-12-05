ATC in doubt regarding Vodafone Idea clearing its dues in January

"Based on indications from VIL, we expect to defer recognition of a similar amount for the three months ended December 31, 2022, pending resolution. VIL has communicated its intent to fulfill the full amount of its contractual obligations commencing January 1, 2023, although no assurance can be given that this will occur," ATC said in an SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}