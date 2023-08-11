Ather Energy aims 30% market share by end of FY242 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:21 PM IST
Ather Energy aims to double its market share in India's e-scooter market to 25-30% by FY2024 and expand into new segments
New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Ather Energy, the third-largest electric scooter manufacturer in India at present, is looking to double its market share in the e-scooter market to 25-30% by the end of fiscal year 2024, a top company executive told Mint. The company hopes to be able to produce 20,000-units each month by then.