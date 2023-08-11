Ather Energy aims 30% market share by end of FY24

“The sports scooters market in India is over 60,000 units a month, that you can segment into 150cc and 125cc. There is really no 110CC sports scooter. The 150cc scooter segment is 8,000-9,000 units per month and the rest (50,000-55,000 units) is 125cc. In the 150cc segment, Ather 450X is pretty much the leader, with 70-80% share. The 125cc segment is obviously the next big segment with five times larger volumes at 55,000 units. The 450S will take competition to that space. It will take 20-25% market share in the short term, then take on segment leaders TVS NTorq and over the long term take a meaningful share of the segment," said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive of Ather.