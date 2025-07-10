Ather Energy says tech innovation, not sales volume, will win profitability race
Summary
Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta asserts that profit margins in the electric two-wheeler sector depend more on technology and process improvements than sales volume. Ather aims to enhance engineering and design to compete with rivals like Ola Electric and Bajaj, which are also pursuing profitability.
Delhi and Bengaluru: Ather Energy Ltd believes that selling more vehicles will not give any electric two-wheeler maker an edge in terms of better profit margins, as all companies have similar cost structures due to access to the same supply chain.
