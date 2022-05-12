Hero MotoCorp has invested $56 million or roughly ₹420 crore in this round, with the rest of the investment primarily having come from NIIF. Other existing investors in the company, including angel founders, also supported the round through minor investments.

The investment is also an important move for NIIF, as it marks the infrastructure-focussed fund's first foray into investing in the manufacturing sector in India.

However, even after this latest fundraise round, Ather Energy's valuations are still shy of $1 billion.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder & CEO Ather Energy told Mint that the company's valuation is "still playing catch-up" and "not a unicorn yet". However, Mehta says the NIIF investment is a major shot in the arm for the company, as the sovereign's fund's maiden investment into manufacturing is also India's first design-led e-two-wheeler maker.

"I believe there is a lot more value in the company. We did our last round of funding at quite a discount because of Covid-19, so we have a lot of upside left for our investors", Mehta told Mint.