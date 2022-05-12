Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Ather Energy raises $128 million from NIIF, Hero MotoCorp

Ather Energy raises $128 million from NIIF, Hero MotoCorp

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ather Energy.
1 min read . 03:51 PM IST Livemint

  • However, even after this latest fundraise round, Ather Energy's valuations are still shy of $1 billion.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy has raised $128 million in its latest funding round, led by sovereign wealth fund National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) & existing backer Hero MotoCorp.

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy has raised $128 million in its latest funding round, led by sovereign wealth fund National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) & existing backer Hero MotoCorp.

Hero MotoCorp has invested $56 million or roughly 420 crore in this round, with the rest of the investment primarily having come from NIIF. Other existing investors in the company, including angel founders, also supported the round through minor investments.

Hero MotoCorp has invested $56 million or roughly 420 crore in this round, with the rest of the investment primarily having come from NIIF. Other existing investors in the company, including angel founders, also supported the round through minor investments.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The investment is also an important move for NIIF, as it marks the infrastructure-focussed fund's first foray into investing in the manufacturing sector in India.

However, even after this latest fundraise round, Ather Energy's valuations are still shy of $1 billion.

Tarun Mehta, co-founder & CEO Ather Energy told Mint that the company's valuation is "still playing catch-up" and "not a unicorn yet". However, Mehta says the NIIF investment is a major shot in the arm for the company, as the sovereign's fund's maiden investment into manufacturing is also India's first design-led e-two-wheeler maker.

"I believe there is a lot more value in the company. We did our last round of funding at quite a discount because of Covid-19, so we have a lot of upside left for our investors", Mehta told Mint.