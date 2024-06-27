Ather Energy to invest ₹2,000 crore to set up third plant in Maharashtra

Ather Energy operates two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with one dedicated to battery production and the other to vehicle assembly.

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy announced plans on Wednesday to establish its third manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, with an investment exceeding 2,000 crore, according to state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The new facility, located at Bidkin within Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), will produce electric two-wheelers as well as battery packs, as stated by Ather Energy in a press release.

“It is a more than 2,000 crore investment, generating employment of around 4,000,” Fadnavis said in a post on social media platform X.

“This state-of-the-art plant will annually produce up to 1 million units of vehicles and battery packs both,” he added.

Ather Energy operates two manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with one dedicated to battery production and the other to vehicle assembly. These facilities will continue to manufacture battery packs and vehicles, with annual capacities of 430,000 battery packs and 420,000 vehicles respectively.

The addition of a new facility in Maharashtra enables Ather to enhance its market reach by reducing logistics costs and accelerating product delivery to customers across the country, according to Ather Energy Co-founder & CTO Swapnil Jain. Since 2021, the Hosur facilities have served as the company's national manufacturing hub, meeting demand nationwide.

"With our expanding product portfolio and the increasing consumer demand for our scooters, we decided to strategically diversify our production capabilities to an additional location that will be closer to more markets in the country. The new manufacturing facility will not only rationalise our logistic cost but will also hasten the delivery of finished products to our customers," he added.

Ather currently offers a range of performance electric scooters including the 450X, 450S, and 450 Apex. Recently, the company introduced its first family scooter, the Rizta.

“At @atherenergy, we are aggressively expanding our product portfolio and number of touchpoints across the country (specially in the northern markets). The new facility in Maharashtra will allow us to get closer to more markets across the country,” said Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, on social media X.

He further added, “We continue to invest in Tamil Nadu where the 450 and Rizta lineup will continue to roll out at a furious pace and of course our HQ in Karnataka which now houses ~1300 people and 3 RnD centers!,”

(With inputs from PTI)

