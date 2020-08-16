Ather explores new ownership models to attract new users

In a bid to attract more users towards electric vehicles (EVs), Ather Energy is betting on new ownership models such as long-term rentals, direct leasing, hardware subscriptions, and exchange offers.

The electric scooter manufacturer is also expecting more Indian commuters to ditch petrol vehicles to adopt EVs this year, as many users have started to realize cost benefits of owning an EV, especially with state and the central government stepping up subsidies.

In an interview, Ather’s chief executive Tarun Mehta detailed the startup’s plan to expand into new cities, and the launch of its new manufacturing plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Currently, Ather’s Whitefield factory in Bengaluru has the capacity to manufacture 30,000 units per month. The new factory at Hosur will be equipped to manufacture 100,000 vehicles and will eventually scale up to half a million units, Mehta said.

Ather currently has an offline retail presence via its “experience center" or showrooms in Chennai and Bengaluru. It has already started taking pre-bookings for new cities through its online website.

Mehta said that the startup aims to have a presence in 10 new cities including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, among others by end of March 2021. It is also in talks with few dealers in these cities to open new experience centers, which serves as an important sales strategy for the startup.

“For most people an Ather (scooter) is not an objective purchase, they usually get to hear about the brand through word of mouth. We have seen examples where a potential customer may not even be interested in buying a two-wheeler, but after they take our test ride from our experience center, at some point in the next 3 to 6 months they end up pre-ordering it or buying it," Mehta said during a phone interview.

He said Ather is also exploring new vehicle ownership models like long term leases and vehicle exchange deals as more office goers, and commuters are expected to pick up own vehicles over public commute options.

Last month, Ather struck a strategic deal with bike-sharing startup Bounce where users can purchase a vehicle at on-road price and rent it or lease it back on the same platform. The electric scooter purchased and rented out on Bounce will bear commercial registration, and users also stand to earn money from listing the scooter back on the bike-sharing platform.

Buyers of Ather 450 get a benefit of ₹26,732 as subsidy under the government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles or Fame 2 scheme. Currently, Ather offers two models including Ather 450, and the higher-performance version 450X

Ather also has a tie-up with second-hand bike retail platform CredR which allows users to exchange their existing petrol vehicle for a new Ather electric scooter at a discounted rate.

Mehta also said Ather scooter owners are particular about latest upgrades for both software and hardware, especially for batteries. Hence, the electric scooter startup has launched a ‘battery subscription’ package which allows users to purchase a new Ather scooter without paying the cost of the battery.

Mehta said that EV users are apprehensive about battery capacity deteriorating over-time; hence by offering subscriptions to batteries users can upgrade it whenever original capacity drops over time.

“Battery subscriptions help reduce the cost of ownership by almost 30%, and we can convert this saving into some sort of monthly usage price by providing users with the freedom to upgrade batteries whenever they choose to. We want our users to get access to the latest hardware and software updates, but we also want to do this without having to upgrade the entire scooter itself." Mehta added.

