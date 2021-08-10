Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Ather to open proprietary fast-charging connector for rival electric scooters

Ather to open proprietary fast-charging connector for rival electric scooters

Premium
There are currently more than 200 fast chargers from Ather Energy in the country
1 min read . 10:43 AM IST Livemint

Ather says that its proprietary fast-charging connector has a combo AC and DC charging.

Ather Energy announced on Tuesday that it has opened it proprietary fast-charging connector to electric scooters from rival brands in a bid to promote quicker EV adoption in India. Electric scooter manufactures have started opening their respective facilities to all with Ather becoming the latest.

This will pave the way for an interoperable two-wheeler fast charging platform in the country, it said.

At the same time, it will allow more original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to build products on a common standard, thereby, lowering infrastructure investments, the company said in a release.

"Sharing our proprietary charging connector is a big step for having a common connector and hence interoperable chargers for all two-wheelers," said Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO at Ather Energy. "At this stage of the category, the industry needs these collaborations and we are already in talks with some OEMs to take this industry collaboration forward."

Ather says that its proprietary fast-charging connector has a combo AC and DC charging. "This connector size has been designed to be suitable for integration into two-wheelers and three-wheelers with the ability of CAN 2.0 communication with control and proximity pilot," the company informs.

There are currently more than 200 fast chargers from Ather Energy in the country and the Hosur-based company is looking at adding on to these numbers in the times to come.

