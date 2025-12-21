Sitting in the conference room of his office in Bengaluru, Ather co-founder and chief Tarun Mehta is amused at a question on how life has changed since the company went public. The bespectacled 36-year-old says he is frequently asked this, nearly everywhere he goes.
Dark horse Ather is the real challenger to India’s legacy two-wheeler makers in 2026
SummaryAther has emerged out of the shadow of Ola Electric, surpassing its rival on sales, revenue and market capitalization in 2025. But the real challenge comes now as it takes on legacy two-wheeler makers
Sitting in the conference room of his office in Bengaluru, Ather co-founder and chief Tarun Mehta is amused at a question on how life has changed since the company went public. The bespectacled 36-year-old says he is frequently asked this, nearly everywhere he goes.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More