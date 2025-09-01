Ather’s Tarun Mehta Vs Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal: A clash of strategies in India’s EV race
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 01 Sep 2025, 05:35 AM IST
Summary
Ather Energy CEO Tushar Mehta says investing into new technology and the brand is better than setting up a component ecosystem. Meanwhile, Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal has a contrasting view as he seeks to create a company with its own battery cell and component supply.
Ather Energy Ltd considers investing in new technology and brand a better option than spending on developing battery cells and components in-house, according to its co-founder, as a supply chain already exists for many of the parts in India.
