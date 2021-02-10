At-home trends strong in India in December quarter: Coca Cola

In its post-earnings call the company’s top management said countries are at different stages of recovery in the Asia Pacific region. “In China, we are indeed emerging stronger, thanks to our strategic actions...In India challenges remain but at-home trends were strong, and we saw signs of recovery in away-from-home channels through the holidays," James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company said in earnings call on Wednesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}