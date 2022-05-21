Atlanta’s No. 1 broker bought homes for big investors from 600 miles away

A.J. Steigman runs his own real-estate brokerage firm from his house in Parkland, Fla. From 600 miles away, he bought or leased more than 300 homes at a total value of more than $86 million, according to the Atlanta Realtors Association. That was the most combined sales and leases in the Atlanta metro area for any broker last year, the group said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}