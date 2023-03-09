Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  Atlas Energy aims to raise $324 mln in rare oilfield services IPO

1 min read . 05:40 AM IST Reuters
Atlas Energy Solutions said on Wednesday that it planned to raise $324 million in the first initial public offering of a U.S. fracking sand provider since 2016.

Atlas priced 18 million shares at $18 per share, and in a regulatory filing said it expects the shares to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol "AESI".

The offering is expected to close on Monday. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

