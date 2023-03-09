Atlas Energy aims to raise $324 mln in rare oilfield services IPO

Atlas Energy aims to raise $324 mln in rare oilfield services IPO1 min read . 05:40 AM IST
In a rare oilfield services IPO, Atlas Energy expects to raise $324 million. It would be the first IPO of a US fracking sand provider since 2016
Atlas Energy Solutions said on Wednesday that it planned to raise $324 million in the first initial public offering of a U.S. fracking sand provider since 2016.
Atlas priced 18 million shares at $18 per share, and in a regulatory filing said it expects the shares to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the ticker symbol "AESI".
The offering is expected to close on Monday.
