Bengaluru: After disrupting India’s ceiling fan market with energy-efficient motors, Atomberg Technologies is now targeting the appliance supply chain, expanding into component manufacturing as it prepares for a public listing this year.
Atomberg’s next spin as it prepares for IPO: From selling fans to supplying components
SummaryAtomberg is expanding beyond consumer appliances into supplying motors, controllers and other components to manufacturers, betting on India’s push to localize electronics and appliance supply chains. The move could open a new growth engine for the company as it prepares for a public listing.
Bengaluru: After disrupting India’s ceiling fan market with energy-efficient motors, Atomberg Technologies is now targeting the appliance supply chain, expanding into component manufacturing as it prepares for a public listing this year.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More