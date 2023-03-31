Atomberg nears raising $90 mn in round led by Temasek, others1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 12:24 AM IST
The investors have agreed to a post-money valuation of $425 million-$450 million, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. Existing investors are also expected to join the fundraising
Mumbai: Global venture capital fund Steadview Capital and Singapore’s state investor Temasek has agreed to lead a $90 million (about ₹700 crore) investment in Atomberg Technologies Ltd, three people aware of the development said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×