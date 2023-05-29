Atomberg raises $86 mn from Temasek, Steadview, others1 min read 29 May 2023, 11:34 PM IST
New investor Trifecta Capital and existing investors Jungle Ventures and Inflexor Ventures also invested in the round through a mix of primary and secondary shares
Mumbai: Home appliances brand Atomberg Technologies on Monday said it raised $86 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and India-focused fund Steadview Capital.
