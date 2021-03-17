Atos has announced that it will cover the cost of Covid-19 vaccinations for all the Group's India-based 30,000 employees and their dependents covered under the company medical insurance program in strict accordance with all government-approved protocols.

"The health and well-being of our colleagues is Atos' highest priority as our employees are our most valuable asset. They have also been our biggest strength in overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. In these trying times, covering the cost of coronavirus vaccines for all eligible employees and their dependents in strict accordance with all government-approved protocols ensures the safety and wellbeing of our valued employees and their families," said Rakesh Khanna, CEO, Atos|Syntel.

Atos will work with local healthcare providers to implement this vaccination program. The vaccination program will be implemented as per the guidelines and timelines issued by the Government of India.

Atos added that the group's overall performance depends on ensuring a best-in-class working environment, including applying best practices for workplace health and safety, and looking after the physical and mental health of every employee through its comprehensive wellbeing assistance program.

