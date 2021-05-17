AT&T agrees to merge media business with Discovery
- Deal would put WarnerMedia assets, including CNN, into new publicly traded company led by Discovery boss David Zaslav
AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. reached a deal to combine their media assets into a new publicly traded company, unwinding the telecom company’s big bet on entertainment after less than three years.
The new business, which isn’t yet named, will be led by current Discovery Chief David Zaslav. The companies said AT&T’s Jason Kilar will retain his title as WarnerMedia CEO. AT&T shareholders will hold a 71% stake in the new entity, while Discovery shareholders own a 29% stake.
