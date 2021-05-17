Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >AT&T agrees to merge media business with Discovery

AT&T agrees to merge media business with Discovery

AP photo
1 min read . 05:38 PM IST DREW FITZGERALD, The Wall Street Journal

  • Deal would put WarnerMedia assets, including CNN, into new publicly traded company led by Discovery boss David Zaslav

AT&T Inc. and Discovery Inc. reached a deal to combine their media assets into a new publicly traded company, unwinding the telecom company’s big bet on entertainment after less than three years.

The new business, which isn’t yet named, will be led by current Discovery Chief David Zaslav. The companies said AT&T’s Jason Kilar will retain his title as WarnerMedia CEO. AT&T shareholders will hold a 71% stake in the new entity, while Discovery shareholders own a 29% stake.

